Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India now among top 25 defence product exporting nations: Rajnath Singh
india news

India now among top 25 defence product exporting nations: Rajnath Singh

Union minister Rajnath Singh said defence exports meant an increase in our capability, calibre and standard.
File photo of fefence minister Rajnath Singh(Prateek Kumar)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:05 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday India now featured in the top 25 nations’ list of exporting defence products, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report.

“I am happy to inform you that as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, for the first time India is among the top 25 defence products exporting countries list,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said defence exports meant an increase in our capability, calibre and standard. “To promote export of defence items and to make India part of global defence supply chain, we have set a target of 35,000 crore export in aerospace and defence good-services by 2024-25,” he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajnath singh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-battered Uttarakhand

PM Modi pays homage to police personnel killed in line of duty

A look at women-centric initiatives of political parties

Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Oct 26
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP