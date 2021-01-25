India offers Covid-19 vaccination to diplomats of foreign missions, families

The Indian government has offered Covid-19 vaccination to diplomats of foreign missions and their family members as a “gesture of goodwill and solidarity”, people familiar with developments said on Monday.

A letter sent to foreign missions by the protocol division of the external affairs ministry last week sought names and details of diplomats and family members who want to be vaccinated “on a voluntary basis”, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

The letter didn’t specify any dates for the vaccination of the diplomats or give other details, such as the vaccine to be used, two diplomats based in New Delhi said on condition of anonymity.

“The Government of India, as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, is considering to offer Covid-19 vaccination to eligible foreign diplomats and their family members accredited to all Diplomatic Missions, including Consulates, United Nations and its specialised agencies and other international organisations, based in India,” the letter said.

“The vaccination would be on a voluntary basis, and in accordance with the phased plan of domestic roll-out,” it added.

The letter further said modalities, including a timeframe and venues, are being worked out. The diplomats were asked to provide certain details, such as co-morbidities.

India has so far donated nearly five million doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, to seven countries in the neighbourhood, including Bangladesh and Myanmar. It also plans to provide more doses as grant assistance to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Commercial supplies of vaccines began with the rolling out of two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco and more supplies are expected to be sent in the coming days to South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

India has inoculated more than 1.6 million frontline and health workers so far under the vaccination drive launched on January 16.

A decision by foreign missions on availing of India’s vaccination offer will depend on whether their countries have approved one of the two vaccines being made in India, Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. A growing number of countries have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine.