A man walks past graffiti of people wearing protective masks amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai in this file photo.( Reuters)
India adds 13,203 Covid-19 cases, 131 deaths; tally over 10.66 million

The numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths on Monday morning were lower than Sunday's 14,849 cases and 155 fatalities respectively, data showed.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:28 AM IST

With 13,203 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 131 related deaths in the last 24 hours, India's caseload has gone past 10.66 million, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. The numbers of infections and deaths on Monday morning were lower than Sunday's 14,849 cases and 155 fatalities respectively, data showed. The active cases of the coronavirus disease also remained below 185,500 for the second day in a row at 184,182.

There were 13,298 patients who were cured of the viral disease between Sunday and Monday morning, which have pushed India's recoveries to 10,330,084 and the recovery rate to 96.83%. The country's death toll is now at 153,470, according to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am.

Also read | Grim milestone: Covid-19 count set to touch 100 million

The dashboard also showed that over 1.6 million healthcare workers have been inoculated so far in the countrywide vaccination drive, which started on January 16.

The rally is likely to cover 100 kms inside Delhi (ANI).(ANI)
india news

‘Largely under Haryana’: Farmers’ leader on routes given for R-Day tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Monday a final call on the time and route for the rally would be taken after a meeting with the police.
Shikara boats docked on a layer of ice after a large part of the Dal Lake froze over in Srinagar. (HT file photo)
india news

Srinagar night temperature drops to -5.2°C as cold wave returns

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Tourists resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the coldest places in Kashmir, as the night temperature was recorded at 11.5°C and 11.9°C respectively
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing the certificate during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Yogi Adityanath announces slew of awards to mark UP Diwas

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:21 AM IST
The CM launched ‘Udyam Sarathi’ mobile app for employment and announced ‘Abhyudaya’ coaching centres to come up in the state soon for the benefit of youths to prepare for competitive exams.
The aim of the Kavach drill is to sharpen operational synergy between the three services. (ANI Photo )
india news

India conducts Kavach drill in Andaman Sea to fine-tune joint war-fighting skill

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:14 AM IST
The exercise involves synergised application of maritime surveillance assets, coordinated air and maritime strikes, air defence, submarine and landing operations.
Jammu: J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addresses a gathering during a visit to the Central University of Jammu, in Jammu, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_22_2021_000201A)(PTI)
india news

J-K LG pays tribute to army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

ANI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector.
Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli attends a parliament session.(AFP File Photo)
india news

Nepal EC refuses to give legitimacy to either faction of ruling NCP

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:42 AM IST
The poll panel stated that both the factions have failed to follow the Political Parties Act-2017 and party statute.
Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has five new trains that are missing which familiar feature?PTI(HT_PRINT)
india news

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro services schedule, parking details

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Metro stations which will remain closed on Republic Day are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg.
An earth-mover clears snow from a road following heavy snowfall, at Bhaderwah, in Doda district of J&K, on January 24. (PTI)
india news

Cold wave over several parts of NW India likely from today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:24 AM IST
The Western Disturbance which caused widespread snowfall in the Western Himalayas moved northeastwards from Jammu and Kashmir
Seen here is one of the accused Pochnli Tengli alias ‘Alice’,(HT Photo)
india news

2 Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for alleged money laundering

By Rohit Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:19 AM IST
The two accused were arrested from their hideout in Gautam Buddh Nagar. They were staying in India illegally for four-five months, said police.
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

Farmers' tractor parade on R-Day: Routes, arrangements, traffic advisory

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Farmer leaders appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.
India and China have been engaged in a standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.(PTI)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: India-China hold 9th round of talks on Ladakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
India has been pushing for comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April 2020. (Getty Images)
india news

India, China hold 15-hour meeting to discuss Ladakh border standoff

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Eastern Ladakh continues to remain tense as India and China have been locked in a lingering border standoff that also has impacted bilateral ties.
India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,000 crore in September 2016 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO).
india news

Rafale to make R-Day debut: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:33 AM IST
A single Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will fly in a ‘Vertical Charlie’ formation during the Republic Day flypast.
Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Around 100 students to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:01 AM IST
According to a ministry official, 100 students have been shortlisted for the purpose -- 50 from schools and 50 from higher education institutions.
