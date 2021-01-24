'When you march on Rajpath...': PM Modi talks to participants of R-Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with the NCC cadets and artists who will perform in the Republic Day parade this Tuesday and said India's parade pays tribute to the country's Constitution, which "brings alive the world's largest democracy".

Lauding the spirit of various cadets and artists who have prepared with zeal and fervour to perform in Tuesday's parade, PM Modi said, "Coronavirus has really changed a lot. Masks, corona tests and social distancing (Do Gaz ki Doori) have now become part of our everyday life. Despite this, there is no lack in your enthusiasm, your enthusiasm."

"When you step on the Rajpath with zeal, every countryman is filled with enthusiasm. When you show a glimpse of the rich art, culture, tradition and heritage of India, the head of every countryperson rises with pride," PM Modi said in his conversation with the performers.

The Republic Day parade, PM Modi said, pays tribute to India's great social, cultural heritage, as well as our strategic strength.

"This year our country is entering its 75th year of independence. This year is also the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. In the same year we are also making 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," PM Modi said.

Urging people to make the nation stronger, PM Modi said, "We did not get an opportunity to sacrifice our everything for the independence of the country. But the country has definitely given us the opportunity to give our best. We should keep doing what we can to make the country stronger."

Later in the day, PM Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees via video conferencing, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Covid-19 ravaged India will be holding it's first Republic Day parade with virus protocols in place in a bid to contain the spread.

Unlike any previous parade, the jawans will be seen wearing masks and only 25,000 spectators will witness the function this year.

This will be the first Republic Day parade without a chief guest in more than five decades. UK PM Boris Johnson, who had initially accepted India's invitation to be a chief guest, had cancelled his visit due to the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

There was no chief guest during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966 before this.