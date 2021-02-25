India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC at DGMO meet

India and Pakistan have released a joint statement on Friday saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25, according to the statement.

The meeting which was held between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors ‘in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere’, the statement said. During the meeting, the DGsMO also agreed to discuss core issues and concerns which have the potential to disturb peace along the regions of the LoC.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight February 24-25 Feb 2021,” the statement said.

The meeting was attended by India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria.