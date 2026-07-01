India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners and fishermen in custody

India on Wednesday asked Pakistan to provide immediate consular access to 13 civilian prisoners in the custody of Pakistani authorities as the two countries exchanged lists of prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody under the provisions of an agreement concluded in 2008.

India and Pakistan exchanged lists of prisoners and fishermen, with New Delhi seeking consular access to 13 Indians in Pakistani custody. (Representative photo)

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The exchange of lists of prisoners twice a year and lists of nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in the event of hostilities on January 1 every year remain among the few diplomatic conventions that are still observed by India and Pakistan amid a freeze in bilateral ties.

The two sides exchanged lists of prisoners and fishermen through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad. India shared lists of 386 civilian prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody who are Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry.

The readout said Pakistan was asked to “provide immediate consular access to the 13 civil prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian and have not been provided consular access so far”.

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan was also urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who had completed their sentences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan was also urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who had completed their sentences. {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan shared lists of 52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody who are Indian or believed to be Indian. A statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the Indian government was asked to release and repatriate 97 Pakistani prisoners — including 64 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen — who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed.

The lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1 under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008.

The Indian readout said the government has consistently called for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners and fishermen, along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan’s custody.

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In addition, the Indian government has urged the Pakistan government to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all prisoners who are Indian or believed to be Indian prior to their release and repatriation.

As a result of efforts by the Indian government, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 20 civilian prisoners repatriated since 2023.