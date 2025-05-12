Menu Explore
India, Pakistan military officials to discuss next steps as ceasefire holds

Reuters |
May 12, 2025 12:56 PM IST

India and Pakistan military chiefs to discuss next steps as ceasefire stabilizes border amid rising equity markets.

The military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan are set to discuss on Monday the next steps for the nuclear-armed neighbours, India said, as a ceasefire returned calm to the border, and their equity markets edged higher.

Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Vice Admiral AN Pramod during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Vice Admiral AN Pramod during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi.(ANI)

There were no reports of explosions or projectiles overnight, after some initial ceasefire violations, with the Indian Army saying Sunday was the first peaceful night in recent days along the border, although some schools remain closed.

Saturday's ceasefire in the Himalayan region, announced by US President Donald Trump, followed four days of intense firing and diplomacy and pressure from Washington.

India's military sent a "hotline" message to Pakistan on Sunday about the previous day's ceasefire violations, flagging New Delhi's intent to respond to further such incidents, a top Indian army officer said.

A spokesman for Pakistan's military denied any violations.

In a statement on Saturday, India's foreign ministry said both sides' director generals of military operations would speak with each other on Monday at 1200 hours.

Pakistan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the talks.

The arch rivals had targeted each other's military installations with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians as relations turned sour after India blamed Pakistan for an attack that killed 26 tourists.

Pakistan denies the accusations and has called for a neutral investigation.

India launched strikes on nine 'terrorist infrastructure' sites in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday, but Islamabad has said those were civilian sites.

Pakistan halted trading on Monday for an hour after its benchmark share index rose nearly 9%, having recovered most of its losses in the past three sessions after India's strikes.

Late on Friday, the International Monetary Fund approved a fresh $1.4-billion loan to Pakistan under its climate resilience fund and approved the first review of its $7 billion program.

Indian benchmarks jumped about 2.5% in early trade, after the Nifty index lost 1.5% in the prior three sessions. Worries about the conflict also erased $83 billion from equities in the two days until Friday.

While Islamabad has thanked Washington for facilitating the ceasefire and welcomed Trump's offer to mediate on the Kashmir dispute with India, New Delhi has not commented on US involvement in the truce or talks at a neutral site.

Congress party, which had backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the April 22 attack, called for a special parliament session on the latest developments with Pakistan.

"The government should also give its stand on the statements made by America on the Kashmir issue, as this is a bilateral issue," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said in a post on X on Sunday.

India, which says disputes with Pakistan have to be resolved directly by the neighbours, has rejected the involvement of any third party.

