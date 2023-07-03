Partition was ‘blunder’, says Pakistan-origin political expert; ‘1965 war reason for…’

Pakistan-origin political expert and author Ishtiaq Ahmed said that the India-Pakistan partition was a ‘blunder’ that led to political and social consequences between two countries. In an interview to Deccan Herald, the Swedish-based expert expressed his strong belief that in line with the European Union, borders in between India and Pakistan ‘may eventually disappear’.

Ishtiaq Ahmed (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Pakistan's present condition, the political expert claimed the 1965 war with India has in some way played a role in it. He said the US and World Bank invested on Pakistan heavily after the partition, which was not the case post-1965 war. “From then on, Pakistan was never able to recovere economically."

Ahmed believe that people from both nations can take risks, allow them to mingle with each other by relaxing the current Visa norms. “This will greatly benefit Pakistan, as India has already proved that it can do without Pakistan,” he added.

He pointed out the progress India made in the social aspect and noted how women in the country can ‘dress freely, roam around freely on motorbikes and public transport’, which is not the case in Pakistan and women there face hostile situations wherever they go.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahmed also highlighted that Pakistan will have to completely abandon terrorism to handle the Kashmir issue. It might resolve after both countries accept the Line of Control as international border.

He also extending his support for the Unioform Civil Code (UCC). “I believe in equality and everyone to gain from the same laws,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON