News anchors, seat-sharing, caste census: What INDIA parties discussed at panel meet

The INDIA bloc comprising over two dozen opposition parties will soon hold talks regarding seat-sharing and will hold its first public meeting in Bhopal in the first week of October, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday after a meeting of its coordination committee.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader KC Venugopal, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and other opposition leaders during the Coordination Committee meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).(PTI)

“The coordination committee decided to start the process for determining seat sharing. It was decided that the member parties will hold the talks and decide at the earliest,” a joint statement by the committee read.

“The first public meeting will be held at Bhopal in the first week of October on the issues of rising prices, unemployment and corruption of the BJP government,” it added.

For seat sharing, state-level committees will be formed to hold discussions with INDIA parties in that state.

Twelve member parties present at the meeting held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence agreed to take up the issue of caste census. The panel also authorised the sub-committee on media to decide upon the names of television news anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives.

