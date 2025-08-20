India Post’s 5,800-cr tech upgrade unveiled

The India Post has rolled out the Advanced Postal Technology (APT) across the country that will transform it into world-class public logistics organisation by enabling mobile-ready services and real time decision making, Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday, hailing it as a “historic leap” in the country’s digital journey. Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed move as a “historic leap” in the country’s digital journey. (PTI)

“Elated to announce the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by @IndiaPostOffice, a historic leap in Bharat’s digital journey. Backed by an investment of ₹5,800 crore under IT 2.0, APT will transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organisation,” Scindia said in a post on X.

APT is in continuation of the IT Modernisation Project 1.0, which introduced core banking solutions, core insurance solutions and digital connectivity.

“Driven by PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Digital India & Make in India, this fully indigenous platform will: Enable real-time decision making; Boost e-commerce reach; Cut operational costs through automation; [and] Deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere-anytime,” the minister added.

APT is expected to make services more reliable and cost-efficient, with features such as a single unified user interface, end-to-end consignment tracking with real-time SMS updates from booking to delivery, having postmen with GPS facility, QR-code payments, OTP-based delivery and 10-digit alphanumeric Digi PIN to enhance delivery accuracy.

India Post runs the world’s largest postal network, with over 165,000 post offices spread across the country. The APT application has been hosted on the Union government’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud. Connectivity across the network has been enabled by BSNL. Department of posts (DoP) officials told HT the system has already demonstrated its robustness, handling nearly 3.2 million bookings and 3.7 million deliveries in a single day.

The nationwide rollout was carried out in a phased manner with 23 postal circles being divided into three groups. It began with a pilot in the Karnataka circle on May 15, 2025; and was expanded to cover around 10,000 post offices by the end of June; 15,770 offices by early July; over 86,000 offices later that month; and reached a nationwide coverage of 170,353 post offices, mail offices and administrative offices live on APT on August 4, according to the DoP.

A key part of the change was training around 460,000 India Post employees. Trainers and local champions helped pass on the knowledge across the network, following the idea of “Train, Retrain, Refresh.” This made sure staff were ready for the new system and could continue providing services without disruption, it added.