India preparing for 'another war': Pakistan President makes big claim, urges talks months after Op Sindoor

A video of his remarks went viral on social media. (HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the clip).

"My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theatre to meaningful negotiation tables, because that is the only path for regional security," he reportedly said, addressing a joint sitting of Parliament amid a ruckus by members of the opposition.

Speaking during a joint sitting of the parliament, the Pakistani leader claimed that India was preparing for another war with Islamabad. After making this claim, Zardari urged for peaceful negotiations and talks with New Delhi.

Months after a military conflict between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack , Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that New Delhi is "preparing for another war."

India and Pakistan were engaged in a four day military standoff in May 2025 after India launched a military strike under ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror sites and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Pakistani military responded with drone strikes, due to which India imposed a blackout along with the Line of Control and International Border.

India launched Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025. The Indian government has accused Pakistan-based LeT offshoot group - The Resistant Front - for the attack which killed 26 tourists.

Pak blames India for conflict with Kabul Along with India, the Pakistani president also called on Afghanistan for negotiations amid the ongoing conflict with the Taliban.

Also Read | Plumes of smoke, fire: Pakistan's strikes on Kabul caught on camera amid fresh flare-up | WATCH

As per a report by Arab News, Zardari once again accused Afghanistan of acting like a proxy for India.

“Stop being used by another country as a battlefield for their ambitions,” he said.

India has repeatedly denied any involvement in Afghanistan. During the 2025 clashes, the Ministry of External Affairs denied Pakistan's accusation.

“Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

After the strikes were renewed last month, India condemned the Pakistani attack on Kabul during the holy month of Ramadan.

"India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan. It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures," said Jaiswal during a weekly press briefing.