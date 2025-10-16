Edit Profile
    'Old habit of Pak': India's strong rebuke after being 'blamed' for Afghan clashes

    Border clashes erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan twice in a week over latter's accusation on the former of harbouring terrorists.

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 5:50 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    On India's position in the border tensions Pakistan and Afghanistan and former's blaming New Delhi for the same, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that it's an old practice of Islamabad to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures - hosts and sponsoring terror in particular.

    An Afghan Taliban fighter sits on a tank near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak (REUTERS)
    Border clashes erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan twice in a week over latter's accusation on the former of harbouring terrorists, a conflict Islamabad has often indirectly blamed India for.

    Respond to a question on Pakistan blaming India for Afghanistan's assault, MEA spokesperson on Thursday said Pakistan giving shelter to terrorism is well known.

    “Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories,” Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly MEA press briefing.

    India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan, he added.

    Dozens of troops as well as civilians were killed in fresh clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border that erupted Tuesday night, reports said on Wednesday, citing security officials from both sides.

    The two countries later agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, which both said was requested by the other side.

    The Wednesday clashes came after the two countries came to blows last weekend after Afghanistan launched revenge strikes on Pakistan, responding to an attack in Afghani capital Kabul that the country blamed the latter for.

