Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes: Troops, civilians, Taliban men killed in fresh fighting | Top points
Pakistan and Afghanistan have been clashing since Islamabad bombed the outskirts of Kabul in what it said was an action against TTP hideouts last week.
The clashes between the Pakistan army and the Afghan Taliban saw a renewal on Wednesday, with dozens reported killed on both sides as the skirmishes entered the second week.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have been clashing since Islamabad bombed the outskirts of Kabul in what it said was an action against Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Pakistan Taliban, hideouts last week.
Taliban government in Kabul launched an offensive last weekend along parts of its southern border in retaliation and killed 58 Pakistani soldiers, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own.
Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the TTP on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.
Fresh Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes: Civilians among dozens dead| 5 points
- Pakistan's military accused the Afghan Taliban of attacking two major border posts in the southwest and northwest in the latest violence between the two countries. It said both assaults were repelled, with about 20 Taliban fighters killed in attacks launched near Spin Boldak on the Afghanistan side of the frontier in southern Kandahar province early on Wednesday, accusing the Afghan government of showing “no regard for the civilian population”
- The Afghan Taliban said 15 civilians were killed and dozens wounded in the clashes near Spin Boldak and that "two to three" of its fighters were also killed. A Taliban spokesperson said 100 civilians were injured in a Pakistani heavy weapons and mortar attack, and calm was only restored after the attacking “soldiers were killed”, a claim Islamabad called “blatant lies”.
- The Pakistan Army also said about 30 more were thought to have been killed in overnight clashes along Pakistan's northwest border. Pakistan did not give a toll for its losses in the latest clashes, but Reuters reported, quoting two officials, that six Pakistani paramilitary soldiers were killed and six more were wounded. Islamabad had said last week that 23 of its troops had been killed in the opening skirmishes.
- News agency AFP reported that all businesses in the area were closed and many residents had fled.
- In a separate incident to the border clashes, a senior security official in Peshawar in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said seven frontier troops had been killed in an attack on a checkpoint. The relatively new Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.