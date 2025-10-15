Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes: Troops, civilians, Taliban men killed in fresh fighting | Top points

The clashes between the Pakistan army and the Afghan Taliban saw a renewal on Wednesday, with dozens reported killed on both sides as the skirmishes entered the second week. Armed Taliban security personnel watch the sky for Pakistani airstrikes during ongoing clashes between Taliban security personnel and Pakistani border forces in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province on October 15, 2025. (AFP)

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been clashing since Islamabad bombed the outskirts of Kabul in what it said was an action against Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Pakistan Taliban, hideouts last week.

Taliban government in Kabul launched an offensive last weekend along parts of its southern border in retaliation and killed 58 Pakistani soldiers, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own.

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the TTP on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.

