Pak-Afghan conflict: 34 TTP terrorists killed in northwest Pakistan, says military

Thirty-four terrorists of the banned TTP were killed by security forces in multiple intelligence-based operations in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Thursday. The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).(REUTERS/Representational)

The operations were conducted on the reported presence of the terrorists in various parts of the province between Monday and Wednesday, the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

The operations were conducted in the North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bannu districts, during which 34 terrorists belonging to "Fitna Al-Khwarij" were killed, it said.

During the operation in the North Waziristan district's Spinwam area, 18 terrorists "were sent to hell", it said.

Eight terrorists were killed in the operation in the South Waziristan district, and the same number in the Bannu district.

Forces are conducting sanitisation operations to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area to "wipe out the menace" of terrorism in the country, the statement added.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The operations on the TTP hideouts came in the backdrop of border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan following repeated terrorist attacks by the outlawed terror group, allegedly using the Afghan soil.

On Wednesday, Pakistan said a 48-hour ceasefire had been agreed with Afghanistan.