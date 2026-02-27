Plumes of smoke, fire: Pakistan's strikes on Kabul caught on camera amid fresh flare-up | WATCH

The clip, reportedly released by Pakistan, shows satellite image of exact moment of airstrikes on multiple targets in Kabul. Another part of the video, apparently recorded from a residential area, shows plumes of smoke and fire rising from a far away spot.

A fresh footage has emerged amid renewed tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, purportedly showing strikes carried out by Islamabad on multiple targets in Kabul. Fresh tensions flared up as airstrikes were reported in Kabul and Kandahar just hours after Afghan forces claimed to have launched attacks inside Pakistan. Track updates on Pak-Afghan tensions

The latest cross-border attacks have further jolted the fragile peace between the two South Asian neighbours that had been mediated by Qatar last year.

At least three explosions were heard in Kabul, but there was no immediate information on the exact location of the strikes in the Afghan capital, or of any potential casualties, the Associated Press reported. Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan also carried out airstrikes in Kandahar to the south and in the southeastern province of Paktia.

What is happening between Pakistan and Afghanistan The fresh flare up between the two sides started on Sunday after Pakistani military claimed to have killed at least 70 militants in strikes along the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan said it attacked the militant hideouts who it blamed for recent attacks inside the country. However, Kabul rejected the claim and said that Pakistan had hit “various civilian areas” in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika in eastern Afghanistan, AP reported. Afghanistan said that a religious madrassa and multiple homes were also targeted by Pakistan as Kabul termed strikes a violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and sovereignty.

After days of uneasy calm, Afghanistan on Thursday said that its military launched attack across the border into Pakistan late Thursday in retaliation for Pakistan's deadly airstrikes. The Afghan side also claimed to have captured over a dozen Pakistani army posts. Pakistan dubbed the attack as unprovoked, and dismissed claims that army posts had been captured.