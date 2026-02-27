Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghanistan, kills 130 Taliban fighters under Operation 'Ghazab lil Haq'

In an operation named ‘Ghazab lil Haq’, Pakistan said it killed over 130 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan as part of retaliatory action, responding to alleged border attacks by the Afghan force. Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday (Video by Pak information minister via RT News )

The military action, reportedly named ‘Operation Ghazab lil Haq’, commenced late Thursday night after the Afghan Taliban allegedly launched attacks on several border posts. Follow updates on Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘open war’ here

Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday, with Islamabad's defence minister declaring the neighbours at "open war" following months of tit-for-tat clashes.

Asif confirmed that the operation was underway, saying that the armed forces are currently delivering a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.

In the Afghan capital jets and multiple loud blasts were heard, followed by gunfire, over a period of more than two hours, AFP news agency reported.

An AFP reporter in Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar, where Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is based, said he heard jets overhead.

Pakistan declares 'open war' He said that Pakistan has made every effort to maintain normalisation, both directly and through friendly nations. “The forces of Pakistan had given a decisive response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.”

He expressed that Pakistan's previous role had been "positive," highlighting the country's hosting of Afghan refugees, but noted, "Our patience has run out. Now there is an open war."

The prolonged clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan stem from tense relations between the two neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. The two countries had their first recent major clash in October last year, leaving about 70 people dead on both sides.