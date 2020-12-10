e-paper
Home / India News / India, Qatar agree on institutionalising measures to promote, protect workers’ rights

India, Qatar agree on institutionalising measures to promote, protect workers’ rights

The agreement was reached in the Sixth Meeting of India-Qatar Joint Committee on Labour and Manpower Development held virtually on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:31 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss and review the entire gamut of labour and manpower cooperation related issues between the two countries, the MEA said.
India and Qatar have agreed on institutionalising measures to promote and protect the rights of workers, including settlement of labour issues and facilitate the movement of people between the two countries, in a safe and secure manner.

This was agreed upon during the Sixth Meeting of India-Qatar Joint Committee on Labour and Manpower Development held virtually on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian delegation was led by Abbagani Ramu, Joint Secretary (OIA-I), Ministry of External Affairs and the Qatari delegation was led by Mohammed Hassan Alobaidly, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, State of Qatar.

“They welcomed the recent labour reform measures adopted by Qatar. Both sides agreed on institutionalising measures to promote and protect the rights of the workers, including settlement of labour issues and facilitate movement of people between the two countries, in a safe and secure manner,” it added.

The meeting took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani’s had a telephonic conversation.

During the phone call on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim decided to create a special task force to further facilitate investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) into India.

Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his felicitations to the Amir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, according to a statement by Prime Minister’s Office.

While thanking Prime Minister for the greetings, the Amir had appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Indian community in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. He had also conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi for the recent Diwali festival.

HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
2 arrested for beating Dalit man to death for touching their food in MP
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
