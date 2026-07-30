India raises with UAE issue of Indians affected by Dubai Iranian hospital closure

Indian authorities have raised with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the issue of more than 130 Indian nationals affected by the closure of an Iranian hospital in Dubai, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The government said in Rajya Sabha that it attaches high importance to the welfare of Indians abroad. (ANI)

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The government is aware of the “issues faced by over 130 Indian nationals who were working in an Iranian hospital in Dubai due to the decision taken by the local government to close the facility”, Singh said in a written response to a question in the upper house.

“The matter has also been raised with the local authorities through diplomatic channels,” he said without giving details of the response from the UAE authorities. “However, it is to be noted that [a] decision in matters related to visa falls within the sovereign jurisdiction of any country.”

The government attaches high importance to the welfare and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, and the Indian mission and consulate in the UAE have been engaged with the affected Indian nationals and extended all possible assistance, Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh was responding to a question from Kerala Congress (M) lawmaker Jose K Mani on whether the government had taken note of visa restrictions imposed on former Indian employees of the Iranian hospital in Dubai, including a large number of healthcare professionals from Kerala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh was responding to a question from Kerala Congress (M) lawmaker Jose K Mani on whether the government had taken note of visa restrictions imposed on former Indian employees of the Iranian hospital in Dubai, including a large number of healthcare professionals from Kerala. {{/usCountry}}

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Mani questioned whether the government has taken up the matter with the UAE authorities for a review of the visa restrictions.