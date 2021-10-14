Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India re-elected to UN Human Rights Council with ‘overwhelming endorsement’
india news

India re-elected to UN Human Rights Council with ‘overwhelming endorsement’

UN Human Rights Council: India bagged 184 out of 193 votes cast in its category, tweeted the Indian mission in Geneva.
India was among five countries elected to the UN Human Rights Council from the group of Asia-Pacific states, the others being Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. (AFP/ File photo)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: India was on Thursday elected for a sixth term at the United Nations Human Rights Council and will now be among the body’s 47 members for the next three years.

A tweet from the Indian mission in Geneva said India was elected by “an overwhelming endorsement of UN Member States”. India bagged 184 out of 193 votes cast in its category.

India was among five countries elected to the UN Human Rights Council from the group of Asia-Pacific states, the others being Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

This was the second consecutive time India was elected to the council, and it will have to take a mandatory break after completing the three-year term.

Other countries elected to the body included Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Gambia and Somalia from the group of African states, Lithuania and Montenegro from the group of Eastern European states, Argentina, Honduras and Paraguay from the group of Latin American and Caribbean states, and Finland, Luxembourg and the US from the group of Western European and other states.

 

“We stand committed to work together with fellow members of the Council towards the goal of global promotion and protection of human rights,” the Indian mission in Geneva tweeted.

The Indian mission also congratulated other countries elected to the council on Thursday.

 

Topics
un human rights council
