India reaches vaccination milestone, inoculates 71 crore citizens

The government earlier this month expressed confidence that it will be able to inoculate every citizen by December.
Reported by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Written by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A woman gets inoculated at a vaccination center(AFP)

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage crossed the 710 million mark, the government said on Wednesday as the country vaccinated 7.3 million people till 7pm. The daily vaccination report is set to increase as more vaccination centres send their data.

“India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses the 71 crore landmark milestone (71,52,54,153) today. More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) doses administered till 7 pm today. Daily vaccination tally expected to increase with compilation of final reports for the day by late tonight,” the government said.

India reached the target of vaccinating more than a crore people on three occasions in the last 13 days. The government earlier this month expressed confidence that it will be able to inoculate every citizen by December. The nation commenced its vaccination drive on January 16 this year. It opened the vaccine for people above the age of 18 years from June 21.

India reported 37,875 fresh cases in the last 24 hours but the Union health ministry in a press release said that the nation saw less than 50,000 cases for 73 consecutive days. India currently has 391,256 active cases of Covid-19. The recovery rate stood at 97.48% while the daily positivity rate dipped to 2.16%.

“Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend as less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 73 consecutive days now. 37,875 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

The health ministry also said that 5.64 crore balance and unutilised remain with the health departments of states and Union Territories to be administered to citizens.

 

