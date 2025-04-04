India ready to deploy more assistance to quake-hit Myanmar: Modi to junta chief

New Delhi: India on Friday sought the early restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar’s military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing met on the margins of the Bimstec Summit in Bangkok to review bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok on Friday (REUTERS)

Modi said India is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources to help the people of Myanmar after last week’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 3,000 people and devastated the region around Mandalay, the country’s second largest city. India has despatched nearly 800 tonnes of relief materials and deployed a military field hospital and a search and rescue team in the quake-hit area.

Since Myanmar’s military deposed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February 2021, India has repeatedly nudged the junta to restore democracy by holding fair and inclusive elections. New Delhi has also watched with growing concern as anti-junta resistance forces have captured large swathes of territory as the fighting has ramifications for the security of India’s northeastern states.

Modi underlined the “importance of early restoration of a democratic process through inclusive and credible elections” at his meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the State Administration Council, foreign secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing.

India supports efforts aimed at fostering trust and “advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future,” Modi said. Pointing to the human cost of the ethnic violence in Myanmar, Modi emphasised that there is “no military solution to the conflict” and said enduring peace can be achieved only through an inclusive dialogue.

The two leaders discussed the situation following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and India’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid and medical assistance to under Operation Brahma, the mission launched last week by the Indian armed forces.

Hlaing expressed gratitude for India’s assistance and Modi said that India, as the first responder to emergency situations in the region, is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources if needed.

Under Operation Brahma, India used heavy lift military aircraft and warships to provide nearly 800 tonnes of relief materials, including food, medical supplies and essential items, to Myanmar. India also airlifted an army field hospital with nearly 120 personnel and an 80-member search and rescue team that have been deployed in Mandalay.

Modi also appreciated the support provided by Myanmar for the rescue and repatriation of hundreds of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centres along the border with Thailand. “Both sides agreed on the importance of cooperating on matters such as the activities of insurgent groups along the borders, trans-national crimes and human trafficking along the border,” Misri said.

The two leaders also discussed India-supported infrastructure development projects in Myanmar, and Modi underlined India’s readiness to support the developmental needs of all communities in Myanmar.