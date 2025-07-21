India ready to extend all possible support: PM Modi on Bangladesh plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in an aircraft crash in Dhaka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.(DPR PMO )

India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance, he added.

"Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families," Modi said on X.

He added, "We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance."

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school building in Dhaka shortly after takeoff on Monday, killing at least 19 people, mostly children, and injuring dozens, officials and witnesses said.

The Chinese-made F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara area.