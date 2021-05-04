India received 17 consignments of medical aid from nations to battle Covid surge

The Centre on Tuesday prepared a list of consignments of medical equipment that India has received from different nations amid spiraling surge in coronavirus disease cases.

The Centre on Tuesday prepared a list of consignments of medical equipment that India has received from different nations amid spiraling surge in coronavirus disease cases. The government said between April 24 and May 2, India has received 17 consignments – comprising of essential medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders of medical oxygen, ventilators and BiPAP machines, bedside monitors, anti-viral drugs, rapid kits to detect Covid-19 virus, pulse oximeters, N95 masks and personal protective equipment among others — from 14 countries. The United Kingdom was the first to rush its consignment to India on April 24, where it sent 95 oxygen concentrators, 20 Lumis BiPAP machines, 20 ventilators and allied equipment. The aid continued to flow in. Singapore was the next nation to send 256 oxygen cylinders on May 28, at a time when both government-run and private hospitals across the country reported shortages in supply of medical oxygen to critical patients.