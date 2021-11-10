India records 11,466 new Covid-19 cases, 13% higher than Tuesday’s tally

India on Wednesday registered 11,466 new Covid-19 cases, 13.23 per cent higher than Tuesday's jump in daily cases when 10,126 infections were recorded in a span of 24-hours.

The cumulative tally of infections now stands at 3,43,88,579, according to updated data shared on the Union health ministry's website.

The overall related fatalities rose by 460 and the death toll now stood at 4,61,849. The count of active Covid-19 cases in India was at 1,39,683, the lowest in 264 days, the health ministry further said. Currently, the active cases constitute 0.41 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, 11,961 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,37,87,047.

The recovery rate of the country stood at 98.25 per cent. According to the health ministry’s data, it is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country has administered 1,09,63,59,208 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the provisional report of the health ministry. Of these, 52,69,137 were administered on Tuesday.