Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India records 24,354 new Covid-19 cases; active cases lowest in 197 days
india news

India records 24,354 new Covid-19 cases; active cases lowest in 197 days

Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Saturday’s tally is 2,373 less than that of Friday’s when 26,727 people were detected as Covid-19 positive.(AFP)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
As many as 234 patients died during the last 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll to 448,573. According to the health ministry’s dashboard, the death toll on Saturday is 43 less than that of Friday’s when 277 fatalities were recorded.

India’s daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) saw a slight decline on Saturday after 24,354 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 33,791,061, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Saturday’s tally is 2,373 less than that of Friday’s when 26,727 people were detected as Covid-19 positive. As many as 234 patients died during the last 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll to 448,573. According to the health ministry’s dashboard, the death toll on Saturday is 43 less than that of Friday’s when 277 fatalities were recorded.

The active cases, which currently account for less than 1 per cent of the caseload, stand at 273,889 and have been the lowest for the last 197 days. As many as 25,455 people recovered from the viral disease in the same period. With this, the cumulative count of recoveries 33,068,599. The active cases, which currently account for less than 1% of the caseload, stand at 273,889 and have been the lowest for the last 197 days.

Kerala continues to contribute the highest number of cases towards the national Covid-19 tally. The Union health ministry said on Saturday that of the new cases seen across the country, Kerala added 13,834 infections. The infection count in the southern state has climbed to 4,694,719 including 25,182 deaths, 142,499 active cases and 4,526,429 recoveries. According to the Kerala government’s press release, 440,194 persons are under observation of which 17,976 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram remain the worst-hit districts in the state.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the vaccination coverage against Covid-19 in India has exceeded 897.4 million and nearly seven million doses were administered to beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. Of the total vaccination, 654,331,744 beneficiaries have received the first dose and the remaining 243,149,810 have received both doses, i.e fully vaccinated. The Union health ministry said on Thursday that 69% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 25% is inoculated with both doses.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 571,994,990 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 1,429,258 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Photos: President Kovind, PM Modi, others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Vaccine certification: Poonawalla says rules for entry into UK are ‘total chaos’

CM Jagan Reddy to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative today

After Imran Khan’s talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban remarks, Pak minister's defence
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP