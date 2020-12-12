India records 30,006 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total tally crosses 9.8 million

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 10:00 IST

India recorded 30,006 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, registering a 2 per cent increase from Friday’s fresh infection tally. With 33,494 recoveries and 442 deaths recorded in the same time, the total tally reached 98,26,775. The number of active cases on Saturday further dipped to 3,59,819. The number of total recoveries reached 93,24,328, according to the dashboard of the Union health ministry. On Friday, the number of fresh cases was 29,398.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the two million mark on August 7, three million on August 23 and four million on September 5. It went past five million on September 16, six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, eight million lakh on October 29, and nine on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 15,26,97,399 samples have been tested up to December 11 with 10,65,176 samples being tested on Friday.

On Friday, India reported the landmark achievement of bringing the active caseload to 3.63 lakh after 146 days.

Kerala for the past few days has been recording the maximum number of new infections, while the situation in Delhi has improved. On Thursday, West Bengal (2,801), Uttar Pradesh (1,662)and Rajasthan (1,592) reported more cases than Delhi (1,575). On Friday, however, Delhi saw a spike of 1,000 cases as it recorded 2,385 fresh Covid-19 infections.

In the view of the steady rise in cases, Kerala has decided to not allow devotees inside Guruvayur temple in Thissur for two weeks as the area has been declared a containment zone. On Friday, as many as 22 employees of the devaswom tested positive for the infection