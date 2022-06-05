India records 4,270 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate over 1% after 34 days

India on Sunday recorded a total of 4,270 fresh coronavirus cases - 7 percent higher than a day before, taking the total tally to 43,176,817. On Saturday, 3,962 cases were recorded in 24 hours. According to the union health ministry, the country recorded a total of 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 5,24,692.

A total of 2,619 people have recovered in the last 24 hours - with the recovery standing at 98.73 percent, as per the health ministry.

India's active caseload currently stands at 24,052 - accounting for 0.06% of the total cases. The daily positivity rate is above one percent after 34 days - at 1.03 percent. On May 1, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.07 per cent. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is at 0.84 percent.

A total of 85.26 crore samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, with 4,13,699 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's vaccine coverage has reached 194.09 crore doses. Over 3.44 crore first doses and over 1.76 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.96 crore first doses and more than 4.62 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group. Meanwhile, over 3.39 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

The government has said that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India and the direct state procurement category. Over 14.81 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with states to be administered, it said.