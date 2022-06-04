Maharashtra health minister urges citizens to put masks back as Covid cases rise

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday appealed to citizens to start wearing masks again in closed spaces in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. Stating that wearing of masks has not yet been made mandatory, Tope said, “ we appeal to the public to wear masks in the areas of surge”, adding that “no fine will be imposed” for violations.

The areas that have been classified as clusters with the highest number of cases in the state are in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar districts.

“Masks should be worn in closed spaces like buses, schools, railways and offices. This is not mandatory. Therefore, no fine is imposed. But, I appeal to the Maharashtra public to wear masks,” Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read: BMC to ramp up testing as cases surge

On Friday, the state Covid-19 task force recommended that the state government make masks mandatory in crowded and poorly ventilated public places. In its meeting on June 2, the task force had recommended that high-risk categories -- senior citizens and immunocompromised patients -- should continue wearing masks for their safety.

“We suggested that masks should be made compulsory in public places like buses, local trains, malls and multiplexes where the population density is high. Following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will also help in combating other airborne diseases like tuberculosis,” Dr Kedar Toraskar, critical care specialist and member of the state Covid-19 task force said.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,134 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths. Of 1,134 cases, Mumbai accounted for 763 infections.

On Thursday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the public to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols like social distancing and hand washing hygiene.