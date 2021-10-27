Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / India records 585 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, 482 of them from Kerala
India records 585 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, 482 of them from Kerala

The situation in Kerala has been of concern for the central government in the last few months. Majority of the worst-affected districts across the country are in Kerala, according to central government figures.
Among the districts in Kerala, Ernakulam is the worst affected.(Reuters File Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 10:44 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

India recorded 585 fatalities linked to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, data from the Union health ministry showed on Wednesday morning. Of these, Kerala reported the highest number of deaths, 482.

The high number of fatalities is due to backlog of data added by the state in the national tally, as mentioned on the health ministry's website.

"For Kerala As per State media bulletin: 53 deaths reported on 25th October +9 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD + 219 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2219/2021/H&FWD," the website said.

Though the daily count of infection has come down in the southern state, it is still recording more than half of the entire country's Covid-19 caseload every day.

Meanwhile, India also reported 13,451 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, of which Kerala reported 7,163 infections - more than half of the total tally.

The active cases account for 0.48 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020, the release said. A decrease of 1,155 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 33 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 122 consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.22 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 33 days, according to the ministry.

