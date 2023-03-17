India records 796 new Covid cases, active tally crosses 5,000 after 109 days

India on Friday recorded a single-day rise of 796 new Covid cases, with the active case tally surpassing the 5,000 mark after 109 days, according to Union health ministry data.

India has seen a rise in covid cases over the past few weeks. (iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01% of the total infections, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases has now reached to 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the health ministry data revealed.

The number recoveries has surged to 4,41,57,685 with the national recovery rate standing at 98.80%.

As a minor uptick has been noted in daily coronavirus cases, the health ministry on Thursday asked the six most-affected states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka – to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the spread of infection.

"There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the week ending March 15, Maharashtra reported an increase in weekly cases to 668 from 355 the previous week. Gujarat, reported a positivity rate of 1.11% with 279 new cases. Telangana reported a rise from 132 Covid cases in the week ending March 8 to 267 in the week ending March 15, while Tamil Nadu reported an increase from 170 to 258 cases in the respective weeks. Kerala and Karnataka reported a positivity rate of 2.64% and 2.77% respectively.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to the citizens.

The government has been vigilant amid the spike in cases as there has, however, been a rise in cases of viral influenza across the country and the symptoms are similar to Covid-19 such as sore throat, fever, bodyache, fatigue etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)