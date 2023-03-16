Home / India News / India logs 754 new Covid cases in a day, highest in 4 months

India logs 754 new Covid cases in a day, highest in 4 months

PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 16, 2023 11:05 AM IST

India Covid cases: The total tally of Covid cases reported so far has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,92,710).

More than 700 Covid-19 cases were recorded in a day after a gap of over four months, taking the active caseload to 4,623, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year.(Representative Image/ HT)
The country had recorded 734 cases on November 12 last year.

Continuing with its recent upward trend, a total of 754 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll has increased to 5,30,790 with one fatality reported by Karnataka, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,57,297, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

