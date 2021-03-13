Home / India News / India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses
india news

India records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations with over 2 million doses

As many as 2,053,537 vaccine doses were administered on Day 56 of the vaccination drive ( March 12) through 30,561 sessions.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Maa Hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. (Vijay Bate / HT)

With over 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses, India on Friday recorded the highest number of vaccinations administered in a single day, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

As many as 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered on Day 56 of the vaccination drive ( March 12) through 30,561 sessions.

A total of 16,39,663 beneficiaries that included Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) were vaccinated the first dose and 4,13,874 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of the vaccine.

So far, a cumulative total of 2,82,18,457 doses of the vaccine have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions.

Eight states constituted 74 per cent of the 20,53,537 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh has topped the list with more than 3.3 lakh doses.

Ten States account for 69 per cent of the second dose vaccinations in the country. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 9.71 per cent (4,99,242) of the total second dose vaccinations.

There are currently 2,02,022 active cases in the country, 1.78 per cent of the total positive cases, including 24,882 new cases in the last 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RJD MLAs stage protest at Bihar Assembly over sale of liquor in state

Air travellers not adhering to Covid norms to be treated as 'unruly passengers'

Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7

Govt to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse: Draft e-comm policy

Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states, accounts for 63.57 per cent of the total active cases. 15,817 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

As many as 20 States/UTs have less than 1,000 Active Cases.

Meanwhile, cumulative recoveries rose to 1,09,73,260 with the national Recovery Rate reaching 96.82 per cent.

A total of 140 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five States account for 81.43 per cent of the new deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP