India registers 1,829 new Covid-19 cases, 33 more deaths

India Covid-19 cases, May 18, 2022: Thirty-three Covid-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours and 2,549 people were reported as having recovered.
On Monday, there were 2,202 cases, 2,550 recoveries and 27 deaths in 24 hours.(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo)
Published on May 18, 2022 09:57 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

India on Wednesday reported 1,829 new Covid cases in 24 hours - the second consecutive day daily cases were below the 2,000-mark. The cumulative caseload is over 4.31 crore. Thirty-three Covid-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours and 2,549 people were reported as having recovered. Cumulative fatalities and recoveries are now over 5.24 lakh and nearly 4.26 crore and there are 15,647 active cases.

On Tuesday, India reported 1,569 cases in 24 hours - the first time daily cases fell below the 2,000-mark in 28 days. There were 2,467 recoveries and 19 deaths in 24 hours.

On Monday, there were 2,202 cases, 2,550 recoveries and 27 deaths in 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 84.49 crore samples have been tested so far of which nearly 4.35 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The country's vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.63 crore with over 13 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. Of the total doses administered, more than 3.14 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.

