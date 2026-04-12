‘Cannot alter reality’: India on China's ‘fictitious’ names for border areas

India on Sunday rejected China's attempts to “assign fictitious names” to locations which are a part of the Indian territory. The statement by the ministry of external affairs came even as reports stated that China had established a new county in its Xinjiang province near the borders of Afghanistan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India "categorically rejects any mischievous attempts" by the Chinese side.(ANI)

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“India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson said that “baseless narratives” would not alter the sovereign status of these regions, saying they would always remain an integral part of India.

“Such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” the MEA said.

‘Actions detract from efforts to stabilise ties’: MEA

The ministry further said these actions would undermine efforts being made through diplomatic channels to stablised ties between the two countries.

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{{^usCountry}} “These actions by the Chinese side detract from ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise India-China bilateral ties. China should refrain from actions that inject negativity into relations and undermine efforts to create better understanding,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These actions by the Chinese side detract from ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise India-China bilateral ties. China should refrain from actions that inject negativity into relations and undermine efforts to create better understanding,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While friction persists between both countries regarding territorial disputes, Beijing set up a new county in its volatile Xinjiang province, situated near the borders of Afghanistan and PoK. The country, which has been named ‘Cenling’, is located near the Karakoram mountain range and is the third such established by China in Xinjiang, a predominantly Muslim Uyghur region, in just over a year. India lodged protest over creation of previous counties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While friction persists between both countries regarding territorial disputes, Beijing set up a new county in its volatile Xinjiang province, situated near the borders of Afghanistan and PoK. The country, which has been named ‘Cenling’, is located near the Karakoram mountain range and is the third such established by China in Xinjiang, a predominantly Muslim Uyghur region, in just over a year. India lodged protest over creation of previous counties {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India had last year lodged a protest with China over the creation of Hean and Hekang counties, while stating that parts of their jurisdiction falls in the union territory of Ladakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India had last year lodged a protest with China over the creation of Hean and Hekang counties, while stating that parts of their jurisdiction falls in the union territory of Ladakh. {{/usCountry}}

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The creation of ‘Cenling’ was announced by the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region government on March 26, while details of its administrative divisions and exact boundaries were not specified. It will be administered by Kashgar prefecture, according to a report in the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

Kashgar is a city located on the ancient Silk Road, and is a strategic gateway connecting China with South and Central Asia. This is also the starting point for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through PoK and has been opposed by India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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