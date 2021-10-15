Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India reopens to foreigners on tourist visa from today, only chartered flights allowed for now
india news

India reopens to foreigners on tourist visa from today, only chartered flights allowed for now

India begins granting tourist visas to foreign travellers intending to visit the country on chartered flights from today, while visas for those on regular flights will be granted from November 15.
Foreign tourists visiting India on chartered flights will be granted a tourist visa from today, while those intending to visit the country on regular flights will have to wait one more month. (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Foreign tourists intending to visit India on chartered flights can finally do so from Friday, while those travelling on regular planes will have to wait for one more month. According to the notifications issued by the Union home ministry last week, India will start granting tourist visas to foreigners travelling on chartered flights from October 15 and those by regular planes from November 15. The latest orders are a sign that the country is gradually relaxing its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions and reopening its frontiers, albeit with sufficient and necessary precautions, in view of the easing overall pandemic situation.

Also Read | Cheer in Goa tourism industry as plea to allow foreign tourists granted

India suspended all visas granted to foreign travellers last year in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and by extension, the rest of the world. Not just that, the country also imposed several other restrictions on international travel, including limiting the number of flights and constituting special ‘air bubble’ arrangements with countries with favourable situations for travel. However, with the gradual easing of the pandemic situation, foreign travellers were later allowed to avail of any other kind of Indian visa, except a tourist visa, to facilitate for themselves entry and stay in India.

However, according to the PTI news agency, the Union home ministry had been receiving representations from “several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector” to restart the tourist visas and allow foreign tourists to travel to India. Finally, the ministry announced last Thursday that the restrictions placed on tourist visas and international travel since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic stand further eased.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | India allows domestic flights to operate at full capacity amid demand surge

According to an official statement, the decision was taken “after considering various inputs” which suggested that fresh tourist visas be granted to foreigners coming to India. For this, the ministry consulted various other government departments – including the ministry of health and family welfare, the ministry of external affairs, the ministry of civil aviation, the ministry of tourism, as well as several state governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive.

