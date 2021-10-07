India to grant tourist visas to foreigners coming via chartered flights from Oct 15

India will begin granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners who enter the country via chartered flights starting from October 15, the government said on Thursday. It will also allow foreign tourists to enter the country by flights other than chartered aircraft from November 15 onwards.

“MHA has decided to begin granting fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so from November 15 on fresh tourist visas,” the government said in a statement.

The government said that the decision was taken based on recommendations from state governments as well as stakeholders from the tourism industry. The stakeholders from the tourism industry highlighted the need of issuing tourist visas to foreign travellers. The home ministry also discussed the issue with state governments who earn revenues from tourism and who expect high footfall from foreigners. It also held consultations with the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the Union ministry of external affairs, the Union ministry of civil aviation and the Union ministry of tourism.

The home ministry asked foreign tourists, air carriers and other stakeholders to ensure that all Covid-19 preventative measures are strictly followed.

