Home / India News / India reports 1,046 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 17,618

India reports 1,046 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; active caseload at 17,618

india news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 11:08 AM IST

The death toll climbed to 5,29,077 with 53 fatalities which includes 46 deaths reconciled by Goa and three by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decrease of 294 cases has recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
A decrease of 294 cases has recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
PTI |

With 1,046 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,46,54,638, while the active cases declined to 17,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,29,077 with 53 fatalities which includes 46 deaths reconciled by Goa and three by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of 294 cases has recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,07,943, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Four deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out