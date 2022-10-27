India reports 1,112 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, active caseload at 20,821

India on Monday reported slightly higher single-day Covid infections with 1,112 fresh cases - two days after reporting cases below the 1,000 mark. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the country saw a big drop in the daily cases with 862 and 830 cases respectively. The total cases in the country currently stand at 44,646,880.

According to the health ministry data, the active cases stand at 20,821 - constituting 0.05 percent of the country's total cases.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.77 percent with a total of 44,097,072 recovered so far, as per the ministry of health and family welfare. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths due to the infection stands at 1.18 percent.

A total of 1,44,491 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the data shows.

India's Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 219.58 Cr (2,19,56,65,598) with 1,22,555 people being vaccinated in the last 24 hours. In the 12-14 age group, 4.12 crore people have gotten their first doses and 3.23 crores the second. Over 6.20 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.33 crore second doses.

