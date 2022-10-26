Karnataka issues fresh guidelines as Maharashtra reports new Covid sub-variants

The Karnataka health department on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines after neighbouring state Maharashtra detected newer sub-variants of Covid-19.

A statement from the commissionerate of health and family welfare said the advisory is being issued to the general public in view of newer sub-variants of Omicron being reported in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava.

"In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public," the commissionerate said.

Here are the guidelines:

1. Get tested immediately if you show symptoms

Residents are instructed to get tested immediately at their nearest hospital or healthcare centre if they show symptoms of fever, cough, cold, sore throat and breathing difficulties .

2. Self-isolate

Those who are symptomatic should isolate themselves until negative results are received.

3. Seek medical care if facing breathing difficulties

Those who are having trouble breathing should ensure that they get immediate medical attention, preferably in a hospital.

4. Wear face masks

The public, especially the elderly and those with co-morbidities, should compulsorily wear face masks in indoor places, air-conditioned rooms, spaces that have little to no ventilation, closed places, crowds, public places and in healthcare facilities. N-95 or medical masks are preferred.

5. Observe festivities outdoors

People are recommended to avoid being in crowds in indoor spaces and celebrate festivals outside.

6. Get the booster dose

“Those who are due for booster/precautionary dose of vaccination would need to get vaccinated. It is important that those who are aged 60 years and above, and with co-morbidities (particularly not naturally infected previously) should get vaccinated early. Those who are immune-deficient and immuno-suppressed, on renal dialysis, taking anti-cancer drugs, etc. are advised to get vaccinated on a priority basis in consultation with their treating doctor,” the advisory stated.

7. Ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour

Practice coughing and sneezing into folded elbows, use tissues or hand kerchiefs, do not blow your nose or spit in public areas, wash your hands with soap and water and avoid close contact with symptomatic people.

8. Use ‘green crackers'

People are advised to use environmentally friendly “green crackers” in the larger interest of public health and safety.

The advisory also directed concerned authorities in both BBMP - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike - and districts to enforce the new guidelines.

The health minister of the state Dr K Sudhakar also shared the guidelines on social media, writing, “In the wake of first case of Omicron BQ. 1 sub-variant of Covid-19 reported in Maharashtra, an advisory has been issued by state Health Department regarding precautionary measures."

"I urge everyone to follow covid appropriate behaviour and get booster dose, if you haven't yet,” he added.