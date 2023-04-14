India reports 11,109 fresh Covid cases; active infections breach 49,000-mark

India recorded 11,109 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, marking a continuous surge on fifth consecutive day this week. On Thursday, the country had reported 10,158 cases while on Wednesday the tally stood at 7,830 cases.

India is reporting continuous upstick in daily Covid numbers.(HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Covid-19 or influenza: dilemma of the day

A total of 4,42,16,583 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate maintained at 98.71%. Meanwhile, with 29 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,064. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the health ministry data revealed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON