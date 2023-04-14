Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India reports 11,109 fresh Covid cases; active infections breach 49,000-mark

India reports 11,109 fresh Covid cases; active infections breach 49,000-mark

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2023 09:27 AM IST

A total of 4,42,16,583 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate maintained at 98.71%.

India recorded 11,109 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, marking a continuous surge on fifth consecutive day this week. On Thursday, the country had reported 10,158 cases while on Wednesday the tally stood at 7,830 cases.

India is reporting continuous upstick in daily Covid numbers.(HT)

Also read: Covid-19 or influenza: dilemma of the day

A total of 4,42,16,583 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate maintained at 98.71%. Meanwhile, with 29 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,064. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the health ministry data revealed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
covid-19 covid test
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP