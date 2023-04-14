India reports 11,109 fresh Covid cases; active infections breach 49,000-mark
A total of 4,42,16,583 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate maintained at 98.71%.
India recorded 11,109 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, marking a continuous surge on fifth consecutive day this week. On Thursday, the country had reported 10,158 cases while on Wednesday the tally stood at 7,830 cases.
Also read: Covid-19 or influenza: dilemma of the day
A total of 4,42,16,583 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate maintained at 98.71%. Meanwhile, with 29 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,064. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the health ministry data revealed.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Topics