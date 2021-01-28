India reports 11,666 new cases in 24 hours, active cases below 1.74 lakh

A day after the Union home ministry issued a new unlocking guideline allowing swimming pools to reopen and theatre halls to increase their capacity, India reported 11,666 new Covid-19 infections registering a dip from Wednesday's figures by 8%. On Wednesday, 12,689 new infections were reported. For the past few days, the number of daily recoveries has overtaken the number of daily new cases. On Thursday too, the trend was continued as 14,301 were discharged in the last 24 hours against 11,666 new cases. With Thursday's figures, the total tally now stands at 10,701,193.

Here are the latest updates of India's Covid-19 situation:

> The national recovery rate in India stands at 96.91%. India's present active caseload make up only 1.65% of the total positive cases.

> In the last seven days, India recorded one of the lowest daily new cases per million population. So while India recorded 69 new cases per million population in the last seven days, the number in Russia in 988, in Germany 1,146, in Italy 1,410, in Brazil 1,677, in France 2,161, in the UK 3,479, in the United States 3,549.

>India also has reported the lowest death per million population in the last seven days.

Deaths per million population reported in last seven days.

> In the wake of the UK variant of the Coronavirus, India has again imposed restrictions on UK flights. At present, there are 153 cases of UK variant in India.

> Maharashtra and Kerala are still reporting the maximum number of fresh cases.

> 147 districts in the country reported no new Covid-19 case in the last seven days.