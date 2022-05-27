India reports 2,710 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, 14 deaths

India on Friday reported 2,710 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than Thursday's 2,628 cases - taking the total caseload to 43,147,530. The country reported 14 fresh deaths, taking the overall death toll to 5,24,539, according to the health ministry data.

According to the government data, a total of 2,296 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,07,177. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.75 percent. The active cases currently stand at 15,814 - accounting for 0.04 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.52 percent.

India's vaccine coverage has reached 192.97 crore doses. Over 3.34 crore first doses and over 1.54 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.93 crore first doses and more than 4.53 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group. Meanwhile, over 3.20 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

The government has said that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India and the direct state procurement category. Over 15.85 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with states to be administered, it said.