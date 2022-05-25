India’s daily infections above 2,000-mark again: 10 updates on today’s Covid situation

India’s daily coronavirus tally crossed the 2,000-mark again as the country reported 2,124 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, nearly 17 per cent jump against 1,675 cases yesterday. This is the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily new Covid infections have gone above the 2K mark.

Top 10 updates on India’s Covid situation:

1. Across India, the number of active cases went up by 130 and the figure now stands at 14,971. Active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases, according to government data.

2. Per data shared by the health ministry, 17 Covid-linked deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,507. Of the most recent reported deaths, 13 are from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

3. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.46 per cent and weekly positivity rate was 0.49 per cent, according to the health ministry.

4. Delhi reported 418 new cases and no deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday - as against 268 the previous day - while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stand at 1,841.

5. Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed 338 fresh cases, 218 from Mumbai alone. One new death was reported in the state after five consecutive days of zero Covid deaths.

6. The southern state of Tamil Nadu witnessed 50 cases in the last 24 hours. 50 new cases were reported in Telangana also, 35 in Gujarat and 33 in Madhya Pradesh. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 15 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh and nine cases surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir.

7. Over 192.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. More than 13.2 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. Over 53,000 precaution doses of the vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years on Tuesday.

8. Over 80 per cent of people aged between 15 and 18 have received the first dose of the vaccine, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to all beneficiaries aged above 18 from private vaccination centres on April 10.

9. The Kerala health department is conducting a three-day Covid-19 vaccination drive exclusively for children, starting today. The objective is to vaccinate as many children as possible in view of the reopening of schools next month after vacations, state health minister Veena George said.

10. Nearly 2,000 people have recovered from the deadly infection in the last 24 hours. With an addition of 1,977 recoveries on Tuesday, the total recoveries stand at 4,26,02,714 or 98.75 per cent of the total confirmed cases.