India reports 2,745 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

India on Wednesday reported 2,745 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the overall caseload to reach 4,31,60,832, the data updated on the dashboard of the Union ministry of health and family affair (MoHFW) showed. Six people succumbed to the disease and the death toll now stands at 5,24,636.

On Tuesday, there were 2,338 and 19 deaths, recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases rose to 18,386 after adding 503 cases. It currently comprises 0.4 per cent of the total infection, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.60 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 0.63 per cent.

The national recovery rate currently stands at 98.74 per cent, the data also showed. As many as 2,236 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries are at 4,26,17,810.

The case fatality rate is at 1.22 per cent, the same as Tuesday.

Authorities have tested a total of 85.08 crore samples for the viral disease so far. Out of this, 3,63,883 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 193.57 crore.

