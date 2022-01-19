India reports 2,82,970 new Covid cases, active cases highest in over 7 months

India's daily coronavirus (Covid-19) infections jumped to 2,82,970 as the country saw a spike after a few days of marginal dip in daily tally. With this, the overall rally reached 3,79,01,241 including 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the data published on the Union health ministry's website. There has been an 0.79 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Tuesday, the ministry informed.

The death toll reached 4,87,202 after over 400 people succumbed to the viral disease, the data also showed.

As of Wednesday morning, the country has a total of 18,31,000 active cases, the highest in the last more than seven months. According to the data, the active cases currently account for 4.83 per cent of the total caseload.

The national recovery rate stood at 93.88 per cent. Over the last 24 hours 1,88,157 people recuperated from the viral respiratory disease. Total recoveries now stand at 3,55,83,039.

As per the data, the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 15.53 per cent.

On the vaccination front, the authorities have administered 158.88 crore doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

