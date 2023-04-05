India reports 4,435 fresh Covid cases, 46% higher than yesterday

India witnessed a huge 46% rise in its daily Covid cases, as the health ministry's data on Wednesday morning showed as many as 4,435 fresh infections from the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 44,733,719. In the previous 24-hour period, there were 3,038 new infections.

Meanwhile, as per the updated data, the total count of recovered cases stood at 44,179,712, accounting for 98.76% of the overall tally. There have been 530,916 (1.19%) pandemic-related fatalities thus far, while the number of active patients was at 23,091 (0.05%).

On the vaccination front, more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered thus far, of which 1,979 were administered in the past 24 hours. The nationwide inoculation drive had commenced on Jan 16, 2021.

Cases on the rise in states

In recent days, several states have seen an uptick in daily infections. On Monday, Maharashtra, for example, logged 186% more cases than it did on the previous day, with 711 people returning positive test results. Delhi, on the other hand, recorded 521 new infections.

Both central and state governments have appealed to people to remain vigilant in the wake of fresh uptick in Covid cases.

