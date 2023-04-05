Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India reports 4,435 fresh Covid cases, 46% higher than yesterday

India reports 4,435 fresh Covid cases, 46% higher than yesterday

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2023 10:17 AM IST

According to the health ministry's data, the country's total infection tally stands at 4,47,33,719.

India witnessed a huge 46% rise in its daily Covid cases, as the health ministry's data on Wednesday morning showed as many as 4,435 fresh infections from the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 44,733,719. In the previous 24-hour period, there were 3,038 new infections.

India reports 4,435 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, active infections at 23,091

Meanwhile, as per the updated data, the total count of recovered cases stood at 44,179,712, accounting for 98.76% of the overall tally. There have been 530,916 (1.19%) pandemic-related fatalities thus far, while the number of active patients was at 23,091 (0.05%).

Also Read: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, ex-CM Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19

On the vaccination front, more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered thus far, of which 1,979 were administered in the past 24 hours. The nationwide inoculation drive had commenced on Jan 16, 2021.

Cases on the rise in states

In recent days, several states have seen an uptick in daily infections. On Monday, Maharashtra, for example, logged 186% more cases than it did on the previous day, with 711 people returning positive test results. Delhi, on the other hand, recorded 521 new infections.

Both central and state governments have appealed to people to remain vigilant in the wake of fresh uptick in Covid cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP