India reports 7,350 fresh Covid-19 cases, daily tally down for 3rd straight day

India's daily tally registered a drop in fresh cases for the third day straight on Monday as 7,350 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was reported in the past 24 hours, Union ministry of health and family welfare data showed.

At least 202 related deaths were registered during the time span, according to the health ministry’s update. The fresh numbers took the Covid-19 caseload in the country to 34,697,860 and the death toll climbed to 475,636.

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 46 days now. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent—it has been less than 2 per cent for the last 70 days.

Active cases of Covid-19 in India stand at 91,456, which has been the lowest in the last 561 days. The active cases also account for less than 1 per cent, at 0.26, of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, according to the health ministry.

Also read | Omicron cases in India at 38; 6 states and 2 Union territories report infections

With the recovery of 7,973 people in the last 24 hours, recoveries from Covid-19 in the country rose to 34,130,768. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the country now stands at 98.37 per cent.

Under the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, 133.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, India's Omicron tally rose to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections on Sunday. Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one case each of the latest coronavirus variant on Sunday.

In India, Omicron cases have now been detected in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi and Chandigarh.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficiency, based on early data.