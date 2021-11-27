Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India reports 8,318 new Covid-19 cases; death toll up by 465
india news

India reports 8,318 new Covid-19 cases; death toll up by 465

India's positivity rate has remained under one per cent (0.88%) for the past 13 days, the health ministry data showed.
India reports 21,14 per cent less daily rise in Covid-19 cases on Saturday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

India on Saturday recorded 8,318 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 21.14 per cent less than the previous day, taking the total number of infections to 3,45,63,749. At the same time, the death toll increased by 465 to 4,67,933, the data shared by the Union health ministry at 8am showed.

The country's active cases stand at 1,07,019. Meanwhile, as many as 10,967 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 3,39,88,797. India has a recovery rate of 98.34 per cent now, the highest since March 2020, showed the government data.

Although the new cases have dropped to a containable level in India, the Union health ministry on Friday directed states and union territories to start rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers in view of the omicron outbreak.

Directions were issued for travellers coming from or transiting through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong - that have reported cases of the new variant so far.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage against the viral disease has exceeded 1.21 billion, with more than 73.58 lakh administered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry stated.

RELATED STORIES

Going by the weekly data, the country's positivity rate remained under one per cent (0.88%) for the past 13 days.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus india coronavirus
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP