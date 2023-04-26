With close to 40% rise, India recorded 9,629 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with a total of 6,1013 active cases. The fatality rose to 29 with 4,43,23,045 recoveries made so far.

India reports 9,629 new Covid cases, nearly 40% more than yesterday(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, 6,934 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported, marking a dip for second consecutive day as compared with 6,380 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON