Home / India News / India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million

India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million

The death toll has risen to 123,097 after 490 deaths in the last 24 hours, data released by the Union health ministry showed. Last Tuesday, the country had reported 36,470 single-day cases, the lowest since mid-July.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker looks out from a window during sample collection for coronavirus testing, in Amar Colony, New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 2, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker looks out from a window during sample collection for coronavirus testing, in Amar Colony, New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 2, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

India reported 38,310 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), another lowest in months, and 490 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Tuesday, which have taken the country’s tally to over 8.26 million. The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease also fell to 541,405 from 561,908 on Monday morning, data showed.

Last Tuesday, there were 36,470 daily Covid-19 cases.

“Active Cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases of the country. In a span of just two months, the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times. On 3rd September, the percentage of active cases were 21.16%,” the health ministry had said in a release on Monday.

There were 45,321 confirmed cases in the country on Monday morning and, 80% of the new cases were from 10 states as Union territories. The ministry has said that Kerala surged to first place with 7,025 new cases while Delhi and Maharashtra, both reported more than 5,000 daily new infections.

There were 7,603,121 recoveries across the country between Monday and Tuesday morning as 58,323 patients were discharged from hospitals or they completed their home recuperation. The government has claimed that India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. The total recoveries had crossed 7.5 million on Monday as 53,285 patients were cured of the viral disease.

The ministry said on Monday that 78% of the recoveries were from 10 states as Union territories. Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the highest number to these with more than 8,000 cases and Delhi and West Bengal follow with more than 4,000 cases, according to the ministry’s data.

Of the 496 deaths on Monday morning, 10 states as Union territories account for 82% of fatalities in the past 24 hours. The ministry has said that 22% of the fatalities reported on Monday are from Maharashtra with 113 deaths followed by West Bengal with 59.

